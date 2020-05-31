EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 6,405.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,722 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 506,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 300,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,901,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 337,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower acquired 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NPO opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $924.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.90 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

