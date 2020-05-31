Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Eldorado Resorts worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after buying an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERI stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

