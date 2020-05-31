Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,949 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,490 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE:BUD opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

