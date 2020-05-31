Blair William & Co. IL Sells 102 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,493 shares of company stock worth $480,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $362.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

