Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,148,000 after acquiring an additional 132,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.56 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

