Blair William & Co. IL Sells 950 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Popular were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,055,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Popular by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 461,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Popular by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 430,092 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,766,000 after acquiring an additional 358,666 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Popular by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 553,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,519,000 after acquiring an additional 333,928 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $39.49 on Friday. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $599.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

