Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 490 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Bell Bank increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $297.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.88 and its 200 day moving average is $260.04. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total transaction of $256,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,565 shares of company stock worth $114,411,061 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

