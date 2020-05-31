Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 373,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 564,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 440,388 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 62,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 181,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of RPAI opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

