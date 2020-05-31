Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

