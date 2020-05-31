SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SINA were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in SINA in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SINA by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SINA during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,487,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SINA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,121,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SINA by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 31,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. SINA Corp has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. SINA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

SINA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BOCOM International downgraded SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

