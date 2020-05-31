Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,333 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,353 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the airline’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,455,530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 120,228 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the airline’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

