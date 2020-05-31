Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,798,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $487,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,563 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,270.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,432,875. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

