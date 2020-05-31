Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $428,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.72.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

