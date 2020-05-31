Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.