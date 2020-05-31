Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,017 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,606,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 894.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of AYI opened at $86.15 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

