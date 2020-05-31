News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in News were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of News by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in News by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,508,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in News by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 871,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 160,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.41. News Corp has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. BidaskClub raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

