Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 475 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TIF shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

NYSE TIF opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average is $130.41. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

