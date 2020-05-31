Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 7,329 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,212,000 after buying an additional 222,615 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,939,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,926,000 after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,965,000 after buying an additional 539,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

