Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $415,733,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,890,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.37.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

