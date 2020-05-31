Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,274 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $715,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,415.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 672,250 shares of company stock worth $15,460,794. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

