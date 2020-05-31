Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dell were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,196,000 after buying an additional 622,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dell by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,260,000 after buying an additional 492,516 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,087,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,855,000 after buying an additional 1,006,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dell by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after buying an additional 2,289,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 161,347 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,354.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,575 over the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $67.31.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 140.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

