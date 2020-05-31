Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.11.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.84. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

