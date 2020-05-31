Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 11,748 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,964 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $433,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

