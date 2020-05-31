LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Raised by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

