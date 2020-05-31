Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 4,081 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty purchased 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $50,712.48. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,609 shares of company stock valued at $598,436. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of TEX opened at $15.72 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

