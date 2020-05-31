Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 11,616 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 40.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CNX Resources by 50.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNX opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. CNX Resources Corp has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

