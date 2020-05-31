Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,338,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,278,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 169,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after acquiring an additional 258,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,908,000 after acquiring an additional 124,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UE opened at $9.75 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $93.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

