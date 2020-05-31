Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 3,256 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,905 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,719,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,587 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after buying an additional 750,429 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

