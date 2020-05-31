Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 2,882 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 12.9% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 356,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United Continental in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

