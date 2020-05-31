Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG opened at $19.84 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COG. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

