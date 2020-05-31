Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,366,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 183,054 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

ATI opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 231.47 and a beta of 1.85. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

