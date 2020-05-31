Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 2,717 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amc Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $24,847,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 230,783 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 144,570 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra upgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Amc Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $57.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 71.92%. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

