AGF Investments LLC Sells 495 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,346.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,997.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

