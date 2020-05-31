William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $255,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $6,283,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rowe lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,346.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,997.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

