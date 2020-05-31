Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $190,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,346.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,997.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

