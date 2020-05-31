Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $190,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,346.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,997.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
