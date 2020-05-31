Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $639,204,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,346.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,997.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.