Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,346.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,997.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

