Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 40,576 Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Commerce Bank owned about 0.13% of Five Star Senior Living as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FVE. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,637,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 1,017.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $117.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.81. Five Star Senior Living Inc has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.28. The company had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

