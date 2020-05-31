Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.0% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,346.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,997.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

