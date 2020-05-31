NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,636.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rowe boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,346.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,997.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

