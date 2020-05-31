CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Aegis increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,346.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,997.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.