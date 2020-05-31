Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Renasant were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Renasant by 1,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Renasant by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 105,291 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $6,516,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Renasant news, Director Richard Heyer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,287 shares in the company, valued at $695,294.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of RNST opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.36. Renasant Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). Renasant had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

