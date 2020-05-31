Trexquant Investment LP Takes $301,000 Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,142,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 1,093.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.66.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of AudioCodes to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.