Trexquant Investment LP Takes $339,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 46.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 307,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 97,310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPI. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.68.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.