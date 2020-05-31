ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,466 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,969 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 9.7% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $227,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,375.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.