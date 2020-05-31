Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $122,682 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXMT opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

