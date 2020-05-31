PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,965,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,770,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,853,000 after buying an additional 229,602 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,694,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,633,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1,430.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 133,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $109.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $264,923.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,237. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.