Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,350.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 79,861 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,782,216.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $35,166.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,730.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 787,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,797 and have sold 221,210 shares valued at $10,245,758. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $68.09 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.33.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Renasant Corp.
Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Renasant Corp.
Trexquant Investment LP Takes $301,000 Position in AudioCodes Ltd.
Trexquant Investment LP Takes $301,000 Position in AudioCodes Ltd.
Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 7,480 TreeHouse Foods Inc.
Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 7,480 TreeHouse Foods Inc.
Trexquant Investment LP Takes $339,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Trexquant Investment LP Takes $339,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co.
ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc
Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report