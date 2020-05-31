Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,108,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $14,953,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $4,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 121,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $6,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBP opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma purchased 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

