Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,910 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,724,919 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,810 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

MSFT opened at $183.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.47. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,375.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

